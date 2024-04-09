Perdomo (knee) underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said the procedure went well. The organization believes Perdomo will need about a month to recover and rehab.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Lands on 10-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Out with torn meniscus•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Remains sidelined•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Expected to undergo MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Still sitting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Officially day-to-day•