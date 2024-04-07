Perdomo was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee Sunday and will require surgery, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republicreports.

The 24-year-old hasn't seen the field since Wednesday due to the injury and is now expected to be sidelined for at least the next month. Perdomo should officially move to the injured list shortly. Blaze Alexander appears set to fill in at shortstop for Arizona, though veteran Kevin Newman is also expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Reno.