Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Perdomo (knee) should return from the injured list in a couple of weeks, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Perdomo took grounders and batting practice at Chase Field on Saturday in what looked like a typical pre-game routine. That prompted Lovullo to echo the two-week time frame estimated by the injured shortstop last Wednesday. Perdomo, who is working his way back from a right meniscus tear, has not yet run at full speed nor performed quick adjustments or turns.