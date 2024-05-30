Perdomo (knee) will play in the Arizona Complex League this weekend before heading out on a rehab assignment early next week, Arizona Sports reports.

Perdomo suffered a right meniscus tear April 3 and had surgery. The report does not indicate which minor-league affiliate he'll be joining or give an estimated number of games or at-bats needed. Perdomo will return as the Diamondbacks' starting shortstop. The position has been handled by Blaze Alexander and Kevin Newman while Perdomo has been unavailable.