Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Perdomo (knee) is expected to play in live games "very, very shortly," Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 24-year-old has already taken live at-bats but has yet to run thus bases, so he still has a bit of work to do in his rehab program before seeing game action. Lovullo said in mid-May that Perdomo was expected to return from the injured list in a couple weeks, but it instead appears the shortstop's absence will extend into June.