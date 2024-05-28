Share Video

Link copied!

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Perdomo (knee) is expected to play in live games "very, very shortly," Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 24-year-old has already taken live at-bats but has yet to run thus bases, so he still has a bit of work to do in his rehab program before seeing game action. Lovullo said in mid-May that Perdomo was expected to return from the injured list in a couple weeks, but it instead appears the shortstop's absence will extend into June.

More News