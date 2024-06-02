Perdomo (knee) started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a rehab game for the Diamondbacks' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Saturday.

Perdomo, who played five innings in the field, made his second ACL appearance after getting four at-bats Friday as the designated hitter. The organization's plan calls for Perdomo to finish out the weekend in the ACL before moving on to a higher-level affiliate. A return from the 10-day injured list later in the week is a possibility.