Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Nothing has been able to slow down Perdomo, whether he's hitting at the top of the order in place of an injured Ketel Marte or back down in his familiar ninth spot. Since Marte's return, Perdomo is batting .375 (9-for-24) with a .964 OPS from the bottom of the order. While filling in for Marte, he had a 1.101 OPS from the leadoff spot and an .836 OPS when hitting second. Perdomo has generated more barrels and harder contact in 2025 while getting the ball in the air more often than he had in previous seasons.