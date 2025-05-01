Perdomo went 1-for-1 with three RBI and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over the Mets on Wednesday.
Perdomo began the game on the bench, but he ended up making a big impact on the outcome anyway. The switch-hitting shortstop entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and gave Arizona its first lead with a two-run single. Perdomo then tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. He's already at 24 RBI through 30 contests on the campaign, putting him more than halfway to his career-high mark of 47 RBI established over 144 regular-season games in 2023.
