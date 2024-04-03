Manager Torey Lovullo said after Wednesday's loss that Perdomo is day-to-day with right knee discomfort, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Perdomo injured his knee rounding first base after reaching on an error during the bottom of the 10th inning. The team doesn't seem to be very concerned about his injury, and having a scheduled day off Thursday may allow the 24-year-old infielder to play again Friday against Atlanta without missing any games.