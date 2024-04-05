Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Perdomo (knee) is likely to get an MRI on Saturday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Perdomo did some agility drills Friday with the medical staff, and Lovullo noted that the infielder "looked good but didn't feel good." Perdomo left Wednesday's game against the Yankees after sustaining a knee injury while rounding first base in the 10th inning.