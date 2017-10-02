Blanco went 3-for-4 with two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and three steals in Sunday's 14-2 win over Kansas City.

Blanco stuffed the stat sheet in the season finale, pushing his stolen base total to 15 while raising his line to .246/.337/.357. The left fielder's performance here truly came out of left field, as he had just one hit since Sept. 3 coming in.