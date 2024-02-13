Castellanos (elbow) was invited to major-league spring training.
Castellanos will get an opportunity to begin spring training with the big-league squad after failing to see any action in 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He'll be a long shot to crack the Opening Day roster and will likely start the 2024 campaign with Triple-A Reno.
