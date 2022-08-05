Castellanos (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
This is one of the worst parts of the calendar to need the procedure, as it will be a challenge for Castellanos to get all the way back before the end of the 2023 season. He logged a 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings across 11 appearances for the big club.
