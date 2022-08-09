Castellanos underwent Tommy John elbow surgery Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Castellanos had been an intriguing and emerging member of the rotation at time of his elbow injury in late May. The right-hander could miss all of 2023.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Slower than expected rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: No-decision versus Atlanta•