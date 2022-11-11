Castellanos (elbow) was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Castellanos underwent Tommy John surgery in August, setting him up to miss the entire 2023 season. Before injuring his elbow in May, he had put up a 5.68 ERA and 1.40 WHIP through 44.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Slower than expected rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Extent of injury being determined•
-
Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Placed on 15-day IL•