Castellanos (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Castellanos hit the 15-day injured list at the start of June due to a strained right elbow. He still lacks a precise return date, though it's now clear that he won't be returning until the final day of July at the earliest. The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the Diamondbacks to select Buddy Kennedy's contract.
