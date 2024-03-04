Peterson (wrist) is starting at third base and batting second for the Diamondbacks on Monday in his return to Cactus League play.
Peterson was held out of games for nearly a week because of inflammation in his right wrist, but he's feeling better now and has returned to action. The 33-year-old is set up for a utility role in Arizona this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Battling wrist injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added back to roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Absent from NLCS roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added to NL Wild Card Series roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Left off roster for Round 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Out of lineup•