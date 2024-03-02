Peterson experienced inflammation in his right wrist Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Peterson had imaging done on his wrist that revealed no structural damage. He will be shut down for a few days, but manager Torey Lovullo said he's not worried about Peterson missing Opening Day.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added back to roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Absent from NLCS roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Added to NL Wild Card Series roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Left off roster for Round 1•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Out of lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jace Peterson: Logs fourth steal•