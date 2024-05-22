McCarthy isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
McCarthy will sit down for Wednesday's series finale after going 3-for-8 with a solo homer during the first two games of the series. Randal Grichuk will take over in right field and bat sixth.
