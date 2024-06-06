McCarthy isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Thursday's game versus the Padres.
McCarthy was hit by two pitches during Wednesday's loss to the Giants, so the Diamondbacks will give him a recovery day during Thursday's series opener. Pavin Smith will fill in as Arizona's right fielder while batting sixth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Resting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Two steals in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Re-enters lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes bag in loss•