McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

McCarthy drove in a run on a single in the fourth inning before tying the game on an RBI triple in the sixth. It continued a strong September for the 29-year-old breakout, who owns a 1.031 OPS with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases through 16 games this month. On the season, he's slashing .298/.342/.490 with 15 homers, 82 RBI, 77 runs scored and 31 steals across 563 plate appearances.