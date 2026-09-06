McCarthy went 1-for-3 with two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-7 win over the Cardinals.

McCarthy's surge on the basepaths has seen him notch nine steals over his last 18 games. In that span, he's batting .257 (19-for-74) with five RBI. McCarthy has a career-high 29 steals this season, but it's the overall package that has elevated him to a consistent spot atop the lineup for the Rockies. He's also batting .290 with an .811 OPS, 14 home runs, 72 RBI, 69 runs scored, 29 doubles and eight triples across 127 contests as the team's primary leadoff hitter for much of the year.