McCarthy went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-7 loss to the Padres.

McCarthy collected a pair of extra-base hits, with the outfielder's two-RBI triple in the sixth inning being his 10th three-bagger of the campaign. The 29-year-old has hit safely in all 12 games so far in September, tallying six multi-hit efforts during that stretch. It's been a breakout 2026 for McCarthy in his first season with the Rockies, slashing .296/.340/.486 with 15 homers, 80 RBI, 73 runs and 29 stolen bases in 135 contests.