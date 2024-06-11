site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Sitting versus lefty
McCarthy isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday against the Angels.
With southpaw Jose Suarez slated to start on the mound for the Angels, the lefty-hitting McCarthy will step out of the lineup. Randal Grichuk will fill the open spot in right field while batting fifth.
