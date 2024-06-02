Share Video

Link copied!

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

With southpaw Jose Quintana on the hill for the Mets, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo will give two of the team's key lefty-hitting regulars in McCarthy and Joc Pederson the day off. Randal Grichuk will check in for McCarthy in right field and will bat fifth.

More News