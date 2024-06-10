McCarthy went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over San Diego.

McCarthy put the cap on Arizona's six-run second inning with a two-run shot, his first homer in 16 games. The outfielder is batting .282 and has not been an easy out (.368 OBP) while getting regular work with Alek Thomas (hamstring) sidelined. Thomas had a setback in his rehab in May and re-started baseball activities last week. He could begin a rehab assignment in the coming days and return by the middle of the month.