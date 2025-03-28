McCarthy started in center field and went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

McCarthy got the start over Alek Thomas with the Cubs throwing left-hander Justin Steele in Thursday's season-opener. McCarthy and Thomas will share the position and, since both bat from the left side, it shouldn't be described as a platoon. Patterns should develop in time, and there is a role for Thomas' glove, which is considered better than McCarthy's defense.