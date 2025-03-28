McCarthy is not in the lineup for Friday's tilt versus the Cubs.
McCarthy started in center field Opening Day, going hitless but plating a run with a sacrifice fly. He will yield to Alek Thomas in center field for the second game of the series Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Opens in center field•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Starts in right field•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Taking seat Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heading to bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Logs another stolen base•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in win•