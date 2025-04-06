McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

McCarthy has yet to record a hit in 18 at-bats on the season, and a Statcast-measured .124 xBA suggests he's not merely a victim of some bad luck on balls in play. The 27-year-old's struggles have begun to cost him playing time, as he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in four games. Alek Thomas has a .950 OPS through five games and may have at least temporarily overtaken McCarthy as the Diamondbacks' preferred option in center field.