McCarthy is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt against the Yankees.
He started each of the first two games of the series but will yield to Alek Thomas in Thursday's series finale. McCarthy has now been in the lineup for four of the Diamondbacks' first seven games, matching the number of Thomas' starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Opens in center field•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Starts in right field•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Taking seat Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heading to bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Logs another stolen base•