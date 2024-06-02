McCarthy went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in a 10-5 win over the Mets on Saturday.

McCarthy singled, stole two bases then scored on a Christian Walker grand slam in the third inning and later singled and scored in the eighth. McCarthy was a late addition to the lineup when Lourdes Gurriel (undisclosed) was scratched and made the most of a rare opportunity to face a left-handed starter despite now hitting 11-for-25 against lefties on the season. Since May 21, McCarthy has started only six of a possible 10 games but tallied four steals during that stretch.