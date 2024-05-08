McCarthy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

McCarthy maintains a .369 on-base percentage over 86 plate appearances this season and has seemingly moved into an everyday role in the outfield while Alek Thomas (hamstring) is on the shelf, but the 26-year-old will hit the bench Wednesday. The Diamondbacks haven't indicated that the lefty-hitting McCarthy is dealing with an injury, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter in Tuesday's 6-2 win and is now on the bench Wednesday while the Reds bring a right-hander (Graham Ashcraft) to the hill. Pavin Smith will replace McCarthy in the Arizona outfield.