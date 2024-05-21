McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.

McCarthy has two homers over 16 games in May, but he's collected just five hits over his last eight contests. The outfielder is up to two homers on the season while slashing .283/.357/.414 over 114 plate appearances. He's added three stolen bases, 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, five doubles and a triple. Pavin Smith has been the biggest threat to McCarthy's playing time in right field lately, and Randal Grichuk is also in the mix to poach some at-bats versus southpaws.