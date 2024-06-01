McCarthy is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against the Mets.

McCarthy was originally scheduled to have the day off versus left-hander Sean Manaea, but he will now be called upon to fill in for Lourdes Gurriel (undisclosed), who was a late scratch. McCarthy has found success this year in a small sample size versus left-handed pitchers, slashing .429/.500/.476 across 24 plate appearances.