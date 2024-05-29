McCarthy went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

McCarthy was one of two Diamondbacks with a multi-hit effort Tuesday. He's logged a steal in each of his last two games, giving him five thefts on six attempts this season. The outfielder is 13-for-46 (.282) over 20 games in May, putting him right in line with his .284/.358/.404 slash line for the season.