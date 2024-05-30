McCarthy is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
McCarthy had started each of the last three games against right-handed pitchers, but he'll begin this one on the bench as the Mets go with righty Christian Scott as their starter. Pavin Smith will hold down right field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swipes bag in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: On bench Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Day off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Pops homer in Monday's loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Idle against southpaw•