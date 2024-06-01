McCarthy isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
With left-hander Sean Manaea starting on the hill for New York, the lefty-hitting McCarthy will step out of the lineup Saturday. Randal Grichuk will fill the opening in right field and bat fifth.
