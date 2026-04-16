McCarthy went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base Wednesday against the Astros.

McCarthy began the season as Colorado's primary left fielder against right-handed pitching. However, he's only been in the lineup in four of Colorado's last eight games and has hit only .171 with three RBI and one run scored across 43 plate appearances. However, McCarthy has been aggressive on the basepaths when he's reached base, logging five stolen bases on six attempts.