default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

McCarthy is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Astros.

McCarthy batted leadoff in each of the Rockies' first five games this season, but he's seen his role reduced since then. The outfielder has started only three of the past six tilts and has been down in the No. 8 spot in the batting order for all of those starts. Jordan Beck will cover left field for the Rockies on Tuesday.

More News