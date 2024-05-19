McCarthy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
McCarthy went 2-for-13 while starting the previous four games but will take a seat Sunday against Detroit right-hander Matt Manning. Pavin Smith will start in right field and bat sixth.
