McCarthy is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.
McCarthy will give way to Randal Grichuk in right field Friday with lefty Braxton Garrett on the mound for Miami. McCarthy is slashing .282/.353/.408 in 118 plate appearances with two homers and three stolen bases.
