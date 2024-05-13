McCarthy is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
The lefty-hitting McCarthy will sit in the series opener Monday despite Cincinnati sending right-hander Graham Ashcraft to the hill. McCarthy hit his first home run of the season in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Orioles. Pavin Smith will get the start at right field Monday and bat eighth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Swats first homer of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Three hits Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Resting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Back in lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Collects two hits in loss•