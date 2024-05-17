McCarthy is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
The lefty-hitting McCarthy will give way to Randal Grichuk in right field Friday as Detroit trots out the left-handed Tarik Skubal. McCarthy is 2-for-15 (.133) at the plate since May 5.
