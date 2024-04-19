The Diamondbacks recalled Montgomery from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Montgomery made two tune-up starts in Triple-A, surrendering nine earned runs across 7.2 innings while striking out nine batters and walking five. While his minor-league numbers aren't exactly encouraging, the 31-year-old southpaw is still expected to be a quality contributor to Arizona's starting rotation after posting a 3.20 ERA across 188.2 innings between St. Louis and Texas last year. Ryne Nelson (elbow) was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move.