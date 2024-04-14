Montgomery will make his Diamondbacks debut Friday in San Francisco, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Montgomery was not sharp in his final tune-up start with Triple-A Reno on Saturday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He served up two home runs in the outing. Montgomery got his pitch count up to 71, though, and as long as he bounces back with no issues he'll join Arizona's rotation next week. It will be either Tommy Henry or Ryne Nelson bumped from the rotation when Montgomery returns, and Nelson stated his case to stay Saturday with six innings of one-run ball versus the Cardinals.