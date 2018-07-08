Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Cracks pinch-hit homer
Marte hit a pinch-hit solo home run in Saturday's win over the Padres.
Marte capped off a historic night for the Diamondbacks, bringing their total to 20 runs (a club record) with his eight homer of the season. Seven of his eight home runs have come since June 1 -- he had just one long ball in his first 52 games of the season. Marte should continue to start close to every day between second base and shortstop.
