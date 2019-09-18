Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: MRI scheduled

Marte (back) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday morning and will not play in that day's series finale against the Marlins, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Marte was pulled from Tuesday's game with what was described as back stiffness. The Diamondbacks are technically still in the hunt for a postseason berth, but it's a long shot at this point. As such, they may not want to push a valuable asset like Marte, who's had a breakout campaign.