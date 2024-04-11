Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.
The 30-year-old outfielder continues a strong start to the season. Gurriel has hit safely in five straight games, and through 12 contests he's slashing .308/.368/.538 with three homers, two steals, 10 runs and 14 RBI -- a mark that puts him just one back of the league leaders, as Teoscar Hernandez, Jake Burger and Spencer Steer all have 15.
