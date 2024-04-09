Gurriel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Gurriel started the first 11 games of the campaign and will receive a day off after he posted a .298/.365/.532 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI and 10 runs during that stretch. Jake McCarthy is starting in left field Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Remains hot Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers again•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Drives in five on Opening Day•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Batting third in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: No need for X-rays after HBP•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits game after HBP on hand•