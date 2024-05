The Diamondbacks designated Bowman for assignment Sunday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Bowman was traded by the Twins to the Diamondbacks on May 2. The right-hander has a 8.10 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 6.2 frames with Arizona, though those numbers are inflated by his outing against Detroit on May 17, when he gave up five runs on six hits and one walk. The move is to make room for left-hander Blake Walston, who is starting Sunday against the Marlins.